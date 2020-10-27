1/1
KRIS LENT
1921 - 2020
99, passed away peacefully in hospice at Paoli Hospital on Oct. 24, 2020. Brunhilde Kristin Swan was born January 16, 1921 in Sioux City, Iowa to Wilbur F. Swan and Enid B. Sutton. Kris graduated from the Andrews School in Ohio and attended Iowa University before completing Pilot Training and being accepted into the Women's Air Force Service Pilot (WASP) program. In March 2010, surviving WASPs were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their service in WWII. Kris was the beloved wife of Robert L. Lent for 60 years and mother to 4 children, Mary Barton, David Lent, Lisa Erlbaum and Jon Lent. Most of her married life was spent in Dobbs Ferry, NY where Kris was an active member of the First Reformed Church in Hastings-on-Hudson. Kris and Bob relocated to Paoli, PA in 1999 to be closer to their children. Bob passed in Aug 2005 and Kris married William (Bill) Gros. Kris is survived by a brother, Jon Swan, Bill Gros, her 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Kris had a strong religious faith and attended Trinity Church in Berwyn, Pa. She will be remembered for her dedication to God and her warm and loving nature. Donations in her memory may be made to Trinity Church or to Doctors Without Borders. www.maugergivnish.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
October 26, 2020
Our family offers its sincerest condolences over the loss of your beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Kris was both an angel on earth and a real American hero. She was a great friend to our father, Russ, and someone that he (and we) greatly admired. Seeing Kris in person or getting a letter or phone call from her was a joy and we will greatly miss her. Thank you for sharing this wonderful woman with the Paoli Pointe and Trinity Church communities. With deep sympathy, Russ Dahlburg and Family
Russ Dahlburg
Friend
