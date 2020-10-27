Our family offers its sincerest condolences over the loss of your beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Kris was both an angel on earth and a real American hero. She was a great friend to our father, Russ, and someone that he (and we) greatly admired. Seeing Kris in person or getting a letter or phone call from her was a joy and we will greatly miss her. Thank you for sharing this wonderful woman with the Paoli Pointe and Trinity Church communities. With deep sympathy, Russ Dahlburg and Family

Russ Dahlburg

Friend