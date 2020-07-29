1/1
KRISTEN C. KAUFFMAN
KAUFFMAN
KRISTEN C.


38, of Medford, suddenly on July 25th, 2020. A graduate of Rancocas Valley H. S, she went on to become a chef in several local area restaurants. Survived by her mother, Barbara (Laughlin) Kauffman; father, Sheldon Kauffman and partner, Toby Weitzman; sisters, Melissa (Robert) Abdee and Kimberly Kauffman; three nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A Viewing will be held on Friday, July 31st 10-11 A.M. at the GEORGE H. WIMBERG F. H., 1707 New Rd, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment Laurel Memorial Cem. E. H. T., NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Rap Room, 1010B Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences to the family at ghwimberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
