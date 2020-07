KAUFFMAN





38, of Medford, suddenly on July 25th, 2020. A graduate of Rancocas Valley H. S, she went on to become a chef in several local area restaurants. Survived by her mother, Barbara (Laughlin) Kauffman; father, Sheldon Kauffman and partner, Toby Weitzman; sisters, Melissa (Robert) Abdee and Kimberly Kauffman; three nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A Viewing will be held on Friday, July 31st 10-11 A.M. at theInterment Laurel Memorial Cem. E. H. T., NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Rap Room, 1010B Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences to the family at ghwimberg.com