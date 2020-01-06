The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
KRISTEN TOLAND
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
8100 Colfax St.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
8100 Colfax St.
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
KRISTEN TOLAND Notice
TOLAND
KRISTEN
passed away suddenly January 3, 2020, at the age of 47. Beloved daughter of Joseph and Clare (nee O'Connor). Loving sister of Joseph IV (Kelley), and Kellianne Kaput (Matthew). Treasured aunt of Maggie, Connor, Grady and Carson. Kristen was a dedicated dog momma. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday Eve 6-9 PM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 and Thursday 9 AM at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St. 19136 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the City of Elderly Love, PO Box 359 Skippack, PA 19474.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020
