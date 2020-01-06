|
|
TOLAND
KRISTEN
passed away suddenly January 3, 2020, at the age of 47. Beloved daughter of Joseph and Clare (nee O'Connor). Loving sister of Joseph IV (Kelley), and Kellianne Kaput (Matthew). Treasured aunt of Maggie, Connor, Grady and Carson. Kristen was a dedicated dog momma. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday Eve 6-9 PM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 and Thursday 9 AM at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St. 19136 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the City of Elderly Love, PO Box 359 Skippack, PA 19474.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020