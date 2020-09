Or Copy this URL to Share

On Sept. 24, 2020. Beloved mother of Maria, Joseph, Bridget and Patrick; also survived by 3 grandchildren Aurora, Analyse and Cole. Sister of the late Deborah Muscella. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. JOSEPH A. QUINN, INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store