Deady Funeral Home - PHILADELPHIA
2501 South Camac Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-1200
KUO LEE
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church
915 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church
915 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Valley Forge Memorial Gardens
352 S. Gulph Road
King of Prussia, PA
Interment
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Valley Forge Memorial Gardens
352 S. Gulph Road
King of Prussia, PA
KUO CHEUNG LEE Notice
LEE
KUO CHEUNG
90, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on December 16, 2019.
Kuo Cheung was the son of the late Lee Sen Lim and Hom Do Nui; loving husband to the late Lai Ping Lee for 62 years; devoted father of Eleanor (Peter) Chin-Lee, Elizabeth (John) Rykaczewski, Anthony (Tuyet) Lee, Aristotle (Belinda) Lee, Alexander (Kim) Lee, and Evangelista (David) Wu; grand-father of Alexandra (Byron) Chin-Lee, Michael Chin-Lee, Michelle Chin-Lee, Michael Rykaczewski, Amy Rykaczewski, Tyler Lee, Matthew Lee, Carter Lee, Tiffany Lee, Kaitlyn Lee, Austin Lee, Anderson Lee, Ryan Wu, and Nicholas Wu; great grandfather to Naevia Lee-Lyles; brother to the late Ngar Kwok (So Yuen) and the late Mee Yee and many nieces and nephews.
Kuo Cheung was the devoted patriarch of the Lee family. He and his late wife, being pioneers and entrepreneurs in Philadelphia's Chinatown, raised six children working side by side at their Oriental Food Mart and China Gate Restaurant. Despite speaking English as a second language and having minimal formal education, he successfully sponsored many relatives and families in achieving their dream of emigrating to the USA. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Viewing to be held at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church located at 915 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 on December 26, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with Mass to follow at 8:00 P.M. A second viewing will be held on December 27, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M., immediately followed by internment at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens located at 352 S. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church in memory of Kuo Cheung Lee.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
