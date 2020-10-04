Devoted mother and wife, beloved teacher, accomplished parent educator and author, and retired Associate Director of The Parent Center at Bryn Mawr College, age 76, of Villanova, PA on September 29, 2020. A woman of amazing personal strength who courageously pursued a spiritual journey of critical self examination and change. Survived by husband Richard, daughters Alexis and Emily and sister Jeanne Thoms. A remembrance celebration will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name can be made to Planned Parenthood or The Southern Poverty Law Center.



