RANDINO





Passed away on July 20, 2020 in El Paso Texas as a victim of the coronavirus. He was born in Wynnewood, Pa and graduated Lower Merion High School in 1963. Dr. Randino was a retired Army Major and doctor of anesthesiology. He is survived by his sister Joanne Rubens, his brother in law Alan Rubens, his nephews Scott and Josh and their wives Kristin and Lindsay and his cousins Dr. Billy Nasuti his wife Karen and Joanne Nasuti. He will be missed very deeply.