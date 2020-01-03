|
EPSTEIN
LANA RENEE
January 1, 2020, of Delran, NJ. Wife of Bernard Epstein. Mother of Spencer (Michele) Epstein, Michelle (Stephen) Weichert, Kimberly (Michael) Jackson and Jennifer (Louis) Coon. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 11:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 Noon. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to JDRF or the National MS Society.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020