On January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Coyle). Devoted father of Michelle Tisoskey (Jeff) and Laura Penhale (Brian). Loving Poppy of Connor, Jeffrey, Molly and Katie. Dear brother of Ann Romeo (Larry); also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Tuesday 6-8 P.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111 and Wednesday 9 A.M. St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Little Flower Catholic HS for Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020