Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY ROSBACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY A. ROSBACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY A. ROSBACH Notice
ROSBACH
LARRY A.
On January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Coyle). Devoted father of Michelle Tisoskey (Jeff) and Laura Penhale (Brian). Loving Poppy of Connor, Jeffrey, Molly and Katie. Dear brother of Ann Romeo (Larry); also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Tuesday 6-8 P.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111 and Wednesday 9 A.M. St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Little Flower Catholic HS for Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -