NONEMAKER
LARRY F.
passed away on April 21, 2020, at White Horse Village in Newtown Square, PA. He was born in New Freedom on January 20, 1937, to Harvey Francis and Gladys Elizabeth (Swartz) Nonemaker. He attended Susquehannock High School. Larry received his under-graduate degree from Franklin & Marshall College and a PhD in organic chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University. He worked for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company for 36 years. Larry spent his entire career in the Finishes business at du Pont, with 12 years in R&D, 12 years in Marketing and Administration, and 12 years in Information Management and Technology. Larry served as a Director of Helen Kate Furness Library. He was board member of Atlantic Credit Union and Citadel Federal Credit Union. He coached youth soccer and baseball and served on the parents' committee for Troop 272 of the Rose Valley Boy Scouts. Larry and his wife taught English as a Second Language in Delaware County.
Larry was creative: he built computer applications as well as patios, stone walls and furniture. He also designed his contemporary home in Wallingford.
Larry enjoyed travelling, planning, and documenting their trips with photo books. He organized many family trips to Disney for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed many fishing trips to Northern New York and Canada with his friends. Larry met his wife, Jean, at a ski club meeting, and his love of skiing was maintained throughout his life. He rented a house in the Pocono Mountains and Vermont for decades so he could share his favorite sport with the family. Larry's other passion was sailing the Chesapeake on the family sailboat.
For him, cooking was like chemistry, and Larry's family enjoyed many a fine meal paired with a lovely Pinot Noir. He only recently gave up roasting the Thanksgiving turkey.
His favorite thing was his warm home surrounded by family. He was exceedingly proud of his sons' accomplishments. Most of all, he cherished watching his grandchildren evolve into young adults.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Lois Jean (Anderson); two sons, Robert Lawrence and David Breen (Ulita) Nonemaker; four grandchildren, Isabel Rose, Luisa Sophia, Christian Breen and Nicolas Zacary; and two sisters, Linda Sue (Donald) Henshaw and Mary Ima (C. Marshall) Badders.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in his name may be sent to the White Horse Village Endowment Fund.
Published on Apr. 27, 2020