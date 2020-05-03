MELVIN

LAURA Del RASO

On Sunday, April 26, 2020, loving wife, mother of 4 and grandmother of 8, passed away at the age of 65 after a long illness.

Born in 1954, Laura grew up in Springfield and Valley Forge, PA and attended Villa Maria Academy and Centenary College. In 1978, she married Tom Melvin and together they raised Tommy, Ryan, Rory and Kelly.

Laura loved the ocean, looking at palm trees in Delray Beach and sitting on the beach in Avalon until long after the life-guards had left. But most of all she loved people. Anyone who knew Laura or met her only once knew that just speaking with her made you feel better and you could not wait until you got to talk to her again. Laura felt the same way about all of you.

Laura is survived by her husband, Tom; her 4 children, Tommy (Emily), Ryan (Vanessa), Rory (Margaret) and Kelly; and her 8 grandchildren, Penelope, Ryan, Ford, Flynn, Win, Shea, Wally and Shields. She is also survived by her mother, Dolores Del Raso; her brother, Joseph; and her sister, Bernadette Del Raso Dougherty, and was predeceased by her father, Vincent Del Raso and her brother, Thomas.

Her family will hold a private Service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children in Avalon, NJ.



