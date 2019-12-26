|
WALSH
LAURA E.
Of Yardley, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Arden Courts of Yardley. She was 89. Preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Josephine Costello. She will be greatly missed by her son Michael Walsh (Christine), daughter Laurie Marcolongo (William), grandchildren Megan, Matthew and Benjamin. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9 to 10 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019