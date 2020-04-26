|
DENNIS
LAURA M. (nee Crawford)
On April 20, 2020 of Exton, PA. Daughter of the late Samuel J. Crawford and Laura B. Clay. She was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Francis and Kathryn Crawford, step brothers Samuel, Charles, Stuart and Thomas and her former husband Charles E, Dennis. Laura is survived by her dearly loved friend Luca Del Negro, daughters Laura D. Worrell (Robert) and Charlotte Day (George), niece Barbara Cahoone (Herbert) and grandchildren Michele A. and Arthur L. Kane, IV. Services and Burial are private. Memorial gifts to the Aston Presbyterian Church, or the Chester County Library Trust.
