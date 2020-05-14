OLINER
LAURA M. (nee Loeb)
May 12, 2020, of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of Allan J. Oliner; loving mother of Craig M. (Alyson) Oliner and Hollie O. (John) Palo; cherished grand-mother of Leah C. Owen-Oliner; adored aunt of Robyn L. (Michael) Barrett and Laran J. Lerner. Services were private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the COVID19 Emergency Fund of Jewish Federation, (www.jewishphilly.org/ways-to-give/tribute-cards/purchase-tribute-cards/;www.levinefuneral.com
LAURA M. (nee Loeb)
May 12, 2020, of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of Allan J. Oliner; loving mother of Craig M. (Alyson) Oliner and Hollie O. (John) Palo; cherished grand-mother of Leah C. Owen-Oliner; adored aunt of Robyn L. (Michael) Barrett and Laran J. Lerner. Services were private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the COVID19 Emergency Fund of Jewish Federation, (www.jewishphilly.org/ways-to-give/tribute-cards/purchase-tribute-cards/;www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.