Age 84, on Nov. 2, 2020 of Malvern, PA. Loving mother of David J. (Dr. Kathleen) Reape and beloved grandmother of Noah, Alexis and Ian Reape. Predeceased by her son Donald J. Reape Jr., her brother Rev. John McGivern and her sister Patricia Davis. Also survived by her former husband, Donald Reape Sr., her sister Roseanne Murphy, several nieces and extended family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cabrini University at https://www.cabrini.edu/giving
. kishmemorialfuneralhome.com