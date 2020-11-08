1/
Laura M. (McGivern) REAPE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84, on Nov. 2, 2020 of Malvern, PA. Loving mother of David J. (Dr. Kathleen) Reape and beloved grandmother of Noah, Alexis and Ian Reape. Predeceased by her son Donald J. Reape Jr., her brother Rev. John McGivern and her sister Patricia Davis. Also survived by her former husband, Donald Reape Sr., her sister Roseanne Murphy, several nieces and extended family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cabrini University at https://www.cabrini.edu/giving. kishmemorialfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home - Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 359-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kish Funeral Home - Broomall

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved