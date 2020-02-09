|
MAITA
LAURA (nee Meduri)
Age 85, on January 31, 2020, of Phila. Wife of the late Dominic B. Maita. Survived by her children, Karen Docimo (Ronald) and Dominic F. Maita; 5 grand-children, Rocco, Dominic, Jennifer, Jazmine, Lisa; 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Immaculate Mary Center Chapel, 2990 Holme Ave., Phila., PA 19136, Wednesday, Feb. 12th, at 8:30 A.M. Funeral Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson research
www.michaeljfox.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020