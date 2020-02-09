The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
LAURA (Meduri) MAITA

LAURA (Meduri) MAITA Notice
MAITA
LAURA (nee Meduri)
Age 85, on January 31, 2020, of Phila. Wife of the late Dominic B. Maita. Survived by her children, Karen Docimo (Ronald) and Dominic F. Maita; 5 grand-children, Rocco, Dominic, Jennifer, Jazmine, Lisa; 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Immaculate Mary Center Chapel, 2990 Holme Ave., Phila., PA 19136, Wednesday, Feb. 12th, at 8:30 A.M. Funeral Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson research
www.michaeljfox.org

(JACOB F. RUTH)

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
