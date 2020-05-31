NASH
LAURA
May 23, 2020, of Philadelphia and Sandy Cove, Dublin. Daughter of the late Group Captain Rupert Nash and Gertrude O'Conor Nash and sister Rosalind. Survived by her brother Pyers O'Conor Nash (Marguerite) and nieces Barbara (Terrance), Letitia (James) and nephew Richard (CarolAnn); also survived by great nieces and nephews along with family and a multitude of friends. She was a graduate of Trinity College, Dublin and received her Masters Degree from Smith College.
As a devoted Social Worker she worked at Jefferson University Hospital in both the Genetics and the Liver Transplant Programs. Prior to her retirement she was chosen Social Worker of the year by the Philadelphia Transplant Program, an esteemed honor. Laura was an avid reader who moved 5000 books when she repatriated to Ireland. In honor of her love of reading and to honor her, donations can be made to Mighty Writer, c/o Sandra Baron, 18 Bluebird Crossing, Glen Mills, PA 19342 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.