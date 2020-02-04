|
|
O'NEIL
LAURA (nee Maciejewski)
February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Loving mother of Francis (Carol), Deborah (James) Brady, James (Mary), Jennifer (the late William) Ladd and mother-in-law of Astrid. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Ryan, Jessica, J. Matthew (Brittiany), Damien (Rebecca), Kevin (Sierra), Thomas, Kellyann, Elizabeth, William and great-granddaughters Kimberly, Hailey, Grace and Abigail. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday morning, 9 A.M., TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., Nativity BVM Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, Attn Sr. Joan Ames, IHM, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140, preferred.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020