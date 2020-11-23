1/
Laurence Berdow
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 13, 2020, of Palm Desert, CA, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa, Cherry Hill, NJ and Medford, NJ. Husband of Susan (nee Hanin). Father of Lauren Berdow and Brad (Kunny) Berdow. Brother of Nancy (Sal) Gorge. Grandfather of Jessica. Brother-in-law of Joseph Hanin. Graveside services were private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, P.0. Box 2005, Milford, NH 03055 or the Jewish Family Service of the Desert, 490 S. Farrell Drive, Suite C-208, Palm Springs, CA 92262. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved