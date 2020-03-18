|
GLEASON
REV. LAURENCE JOSEPH
67, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Norristown, PA he was preceded in death by his parents, F. Edgar and Catherine M. (Pastorius) Gleason and was the youngest of eight children, "Father Larry" attended Visitation BVM, Bishop Kenrick H.S., Temple Univ. & North-western Univ., receiving both a Bachelor and Master's degree in voice. He entered St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, was ordained a Priest in 1996 and then served several assignments in and around Suburban Phila. including his final assignment at Holy Redeemer Hospital as Chaplain.
He is survived by 5 brothers and 2 sisters, Francis E. "Jerry", Richard M., Mary Ann (Gleason) Travitzky, John Thomas, Edward M., Eileen M. and Robert A.; 24 nieces and nephews, 36 great- nieces and nephews and 9 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the request of the family. The family requests contributions be made in Fr. Larry's memory to the Patrician Society 121 E. Chestnut Street Norristown, PA 19401 or The Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510.
LUDWICK FUNERAL HOMES, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be recorded at
www.Ludwickfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 18, 2020