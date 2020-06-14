FINNEGAN
LAURENCE PATRICK, JR
Age 82, on June 6, 2020, of Lower Gwynedd. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Jerry" (née Rookstool). Devoted father of Laurence III (Chris), James (Lynne), Jeannie Gill (Chuck), Bill (Meredith), Griffin (Erin), and Tricia Chambley (Scott). Grandfather of 16. Brother of Dorothy Wiley (David), Eileen Goldress (William), the late John Finnegan (Barbara) and the late Nancy Finnegan (the late Jack Adana). Funeral and interment will be held privately with a Memorial Mass at a later date. Donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center appreciated. Full obituary and details at
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.