LAURENCE W. "LARRY" CRETER
CRETER
LAURENCE W. "LARRY"
On June 22, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Grace A. (nee Sillman); loving father of Jill Creter Harte and the late Dale Creter (Kathleen); cherished grandfather of Ryan (Rosemary), Brianna, Brett, Lindsay and Spencer.
Relatives and friends are invited to Larry's Life Celebration Monday, June 29th, beginning at 10 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
Interment
Forest Hills Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Always my 'favorite' uncle. He would always joke about me being the first man besides my Dad and Pop-Pop who I would go to, and I would always joke back, that it wasn't until he married Aunt Grace that I would. I will miss this sweet man. Hugs and Love Nancy
NANCY WALL
Family
