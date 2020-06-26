CRETER
LAURENCE W. "LARRY"
On June 22, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Grace A. (nee Sillman); loving father of Jill Creter Harte and the late Dale Creter (Kathleen); cherished grandfather of Ryan (Rosemary), Brianna, Brett, Lindsay and Spencer.
Relatives and friends are invited to Larry's Life Celebration Monday, June 29th, beginning at 10 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery.
1-877-GIVNISH
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.