GATTA
LAWRENCE A. "LARRY"
Age 88, on May 11, 2020, passed away peacefully at Virtua Marlton Hospital of a stroke. Larry led a full and generous life. Born on June 8, 1931, he was the middle child of Joseph Sr., and Angelina Gatta (DiPrinzio). He was preceded in death by his sister Cecelia Minieri and brother Joseph Jr. Larry attended Archmere Academy and Southeast Catholic High School, Class of '50, where he varsity lettered in track and bowling. Larry also attended Temple University where he studied business and accounting. He spent his entire career working at J. Gatta & Sons, a family-owned wholesale distributor of tobacco and confections, retiring in 2015.
In 1955 Larry married his high school sweetheart Johanne (Cattalo) who preceded him in death in 1995. Larry and Johanne were blessed with four devoted children, Patricia Biondi (Dr. Robert), twins Joseph (Lisa) and Anthony Gatta. The youngest, Kathryn DeBellis (Mark), completed their loving family. Larry and Johanne raised their children in South Philadelphia and then in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Family always came first for Pop, blessed and proud to be grandfather to Drew Kramer (Jamie), Lauren Moran (Kyle), J. Taylor Gatta, Devon DeBellis, Stephen DeBellis, Anthony Gatta, Alexander Gatta and Alysa Williams (Jeremy). What made him laugh and brought a smile to his face was being great-grandfather and Pop-Pop Larry to Reese and Levi Moran and Leona Kramer. Larry leaves many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
After Johanne's passing, his good friends on Kings Drive introduced him to his longtime companion, Athena Billington with whom he enjoyed the last 24 years of his life.
His legacy will be one of generosity, kindness, politeness and caring. He always held the door for you and insisted on paying for everyone's meals and parties. Larry enjoyed gambling at the casinos and when Larry won, everyone won since he was a big tipper. In October 2017, Larry moved to Brandywine Living at Voorhees. He slowed his pace a bit and lived independently the entire time there. The residents and staff were like family.
His service and entombment were private. One day in the future, we hope to have all those whom he loved and loved him celebrate together at a Funeral Mass which were his wishes. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his generosity, we believe that it would have made him happy that donations be made in his name to his alma mater, Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti HS, c/o Joseph McColgan, 1736 South Tenth St., Phila., PA 19148.www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
LAWRENCE A. "LARRY"
Age 88, on May 11, 2020, passed away peacefully at Virtua Marlton Hospital of a stroke. Larry led a full and generous life. Born on June 8, 1931, he was the middle child of Joseph Sr., and Angelina Gatta (DiPrinzio). He was preceded in death by his sister Cecelia Minieri and brother Joseph Jr. Larry attended Archmere Academy and Southeast Catholic High School, Class of '50, where he varsity lettered in track and bowling. Larry also attended Temple University where he studied business and accounting. He spent his entire career working at J. Gatta & Sons, a family-owned wholesale distributor of tobacco and confections, retiring in 2015.
In 1955 Larry married his high school sweetheart Johanne (Cattalo) who preceded him in death in 1995. Larry and Johanne were blessed with four devoted children, Patricia Biondi (Dr. Robert), twins Joseph (Lisa) and Anthony Gatta. The youngest, Kathryn DeBellis (Mark), completed their loving family. Larry and Johanne raised their children in South Philadelphia and then in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Family always came first for Pop, blessed and proud to be grandfather to Drew Kramer (Jamie), Lauren Moran (Kyle), J. Taylor Gatta, Devon DeBellis, Stephen DeBellis, Anthony Gatta, Alexander Gatta and Alysa Williams (Jeremy). What made him laugh and brought a smile to his face was being great-grandfather and Pop-Pop Larry to Reese and Levi Moran and Leona Kramer. Larry leaves many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
After Johanne's passing, his good friends on Kings Drive introduced him to his longtime companion, Athena Billington with whom he enjoyed the last 24 years of his life.
His legacy will be one of generosity, kindness, politeness and caring. He always held the door for you and insisted on paying for everyone's meals and parties. Larry enjoyed gambling at the casinos and when Larry won, everyone won since he was a big tipper. In October 2017, Larry moved to Brandywine Living at Voorhees. He slowed his pace a bit and lived independently the entire time there. The residents and staff were like family.
His service and entombment were private. One day in the future, we hope to have all those whom he loved and loved him celebrate together at a Funeral Mass which were his wishes. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his generosity, we believe that it would have made him happy that donations be made in his name to his alma mater, Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti HS, c/o Joseph McColgan, 1736 South Tenth St., Phila., PA 19148.www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.