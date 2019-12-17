Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE BURNETSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE BURNETSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE BURNETSKI Notice
BURNETSKI
LAWRENCE
Dec. 14, 2019, of Plymouth Meeting, PA. Devoted husband of Barbara Burnetski (nee Spike); Loving father of Dana (Kevin) Boccella and Jamie (Patrick) Hagarty; Son In Law of Doris Spike (the late Sidney). Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Thursday 11:00 A.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. In lieu of flowers Contri-butions in his memory may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theAFTD.org ) or the Memory Center at Penn.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -