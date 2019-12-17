|
|
BURNETSKI
LAWRENCE
Dec. 14, 2019, of Plymouth Meeting, PA. Devoted husband of Barbara Burnetski (nee Spike); Loving father of Dana (Kevin) Boccella and Jamie (Patrick) Hagarty; Son In Law of Doris Spike (the late Sidney). Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Thursday 11:00 A.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. In lieu of flowers Contri-butions in his memory may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theAFTD.org ) or the Memory Center at Penn.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019