BERMAN
LAWRENCE "Larry" C.
passed away on April 11, 2020 in Pennsauken, New Jersey. He was the son of the late Abe and Jean Berman and Brother of Gerald( Judy) Berman, and Rena (Herbert) Grant. He will be mourned by his niece, nephews and cousins. Born in Philadelphia on August 6, 1935 and worked for many years at Today's Man. He will always be remembered as being the most well dressed person in our family. Graveside service on Zoom 2:45 P.M. Tuesday April 14th. Contributions in his memory can be made to Tay Sachs Association.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 13, 2020