Oct. 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Campbell) and father of Colleen Zeltner, Linda Staszkiw and Lawrence Collopy; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday 9 A.M., at THE JOSEPH A. QUINN FUNERAL HOME, cor. Roosevelt Blvd. and Sanger St. followed by Funeral Service 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem.



