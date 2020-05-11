BROWNELLLAWRENCE DICKEYof Lafayette Hill, PA passedaway peacefully on April 27, 2020 of natural causes, joining his beloved Sally who preceded him in death in 2017. Larry was born in New York City on 2/19/1932 as the oldest son of Morris Ruggles and Gwladys Bigelow Brownell. He attended Chestnut Hill Academy, Middlesex, and graduated from Harvard in 1954. An accomplished oarsman and squash player at Harvard, he also was a ROTC cadet during college and upon graduating he spent 2 years in active service as a captain in the Air Force. After his service he began his career in banking at First Pennsylvania and PNC Banks in Philadelphia, and Linden Bank and Trust in Westfield, NJ. He later served as Director of Development at the Hill School in Pottstown, PA. before he and Sally's dream-job as co-proprietor of the Salt Marsh Farm Bed and Breakfast in So. Dartmouth, MA. Larry had many passions in his life, as an avid gardener, photographer, golfer, craftsman, pulley collector, tinkerer, and jolly merriment-maker. He and Sally served as docents at the New Bedford Whaling museum, supporters of the DNRT land trust in MA, and volunteers at the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia. He is survived by his large and loving family and will be missed by his many acquaintances at The Hill at Whitemarsh in Lafayette Hill, his dear friends throughout the New Bedford area, and others he touched both near and far. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that friends offer a donation to a local food bank or other charity in his honor. JACOB F. RUTH