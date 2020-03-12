The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
LAWRENCE DOCK

LAWRENCE DOCK Notice
DOCK
LAWRENCE


March 11, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Husband of the late Frieda Dock. Father of Diane (Stuart) Traster and Barbara (Marshall) Stein. Grandfather of Daniel (Kate) Traster, Rebecca (William) Jacobs, Elizabeth Traster, Benjamin (Kara) Traster, Marjorie (James) Trapani, Amy (Bill) Contreras and Steven (Vanessa) Stein. Brother of Arthur (Shirley) Dock. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited Friday, beginning 12:30 P.M., to GUTTERMAN AND MUSICANT JEWISH FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 402 Park St., Hackensack, NJ 07601, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1 P.M. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Diane and Stuart Traster. Contribu-tions may be made to Cong. Beth El, www.bethelsnj.org

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020
