SINGER
LAWRENCE DONALD
May 11, 2020; of Media, PA, formerly of Merion, PA; beloved husband of the late Pearl (nee Barrack); loving father of Jamie Singer (Timothy Ely), Audrey Singer, Margie Singer Robinson (The late David) and Jennifer Singer (Todd Smith); cherished grandfather of Allegra, Jacob, Natalie, Julia and Elliott. Services are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to MLH, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd, Ste 340, Radnor, PA 19087; indicate Employee COVID fund and Larry's name on memo line. (www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/employee-emergency)www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.