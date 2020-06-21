LAWRENCE GOLDSTEIN

GOLDSTEINOn June 16, 2020. Larry is survived by his cherished daughter Sarah Pinkhasova, his brother Robert Bacardi, his cousin Lisa Lapidus and dear friends Randy Freiberg, Gregg Gerwitz, Bruce Kotolnick, Steve Riloff and Michael Schultz. as well as Matthew Gerwitz and Evan Gordon, who were like sons to him. He is also survived by the mother of his daughter Isabella Pinkhasova. Larry was loved by many and touched their lives in various ways. Larry was lovingly known to all as "Crazy Larry", a nickname that he wore as a badge of honor and was a long time member of Adelphi Lodge of Bnai Brith for whom he played softball and bowled for many years. Contributions in his memory may be made to the International Bipolar Foundation. Funeral Services will be held Sun. June 28th, 10 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park.

