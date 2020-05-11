LAWRENCE HINKLE
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINKLE
LAWRENCE "LARRY"

(MAY 7, 1953 ~ MAY 5, 2020) aged 66 years, died suddenly on May 5, 2020. Larry was born in Philadelphia. He was the son of the late William and Margaret Hinkle, brother of the late MaryAnn Bianchi, Harry, William, and Catherine Christie. Also survived by his sister Barbara Lala; brother Joseph (Carol); sister-in-law Denise and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was a beautiful soul with a gentle spirit. Larry will be sadly missed. A private Service will be held in honor of Our Larry…www.lifecelebration.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Larry was a kind person with a large heart and soul. He loved being around his family. He will be safely missed.
Denise Hinkel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved