HINKLE
LAWRENCE "LARRY"
(MAY 7, 1953 ~ MAY 5, 2020) aged 66 years, died suddenly on May 5, 2020. Larry was born in Philadelphia. He was the son of the late William and Margaret Hinkle, brother of the late MaryAnn Bianchi, Harry, William, and Catherine Christie. Also survived by his sister Barbara Lala; brother Joseph (Carol); sister-in-law Denise and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was a beautiful soul with a gentle spirit. Larry will be sadly missed. A private Service will be held in honor of Our Larry…www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.