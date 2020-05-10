LAWRENCE J. "LARRY" BOERSIG
BOERSIG
LAWRENCE "LARRY" J.
Age 69, of Bensalem PA formally of Tacony, on May 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Teresa M. Boersig (nee McMahan); brother of Anne B. Huber (Frank); brother-in-law of John McMahan and Michael McMahan (Joanne); uncle to Ryan McMahan and Larry Huber. Services and interment are private. Due to the current national health crisis, relatives, friends, and employees of Edward B. O'Reilly & Associates and Catholic Social Services will be invited to attend a memorial mass in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory can be made to www.cancer.org or to www.kidney.orgTHE FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, Bensalem PA 19020.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
profound sympathy to the Boersig Family. Larry was a great guy from the time I met him at age 6.. fine man, and wasnt a better div 15 estimator in the region.
Bruce Offner
Classmate
