BOERSIGLAWRENCE "LARRY" J.Age 69, of Bensalem PA formally of Tacony, on May 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Teresa M. Boersig (nee McMahan); brother of Anne B. Huber (Frank); brother-in-law of John McMahan and Michael McMahan (Joanne); uncle to Ryan McMahan and Larry Huber. Services and interment are private. Due to the current national health crisis, relatives, friends, and employees of Edward B. O'Reilly & Associates and Catholic Social Services will be invited to attend a memorial mass in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory can be made to www.cancer.org or to www.kidney.org THE FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, Bensalem PA 19020.