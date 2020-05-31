BORGER (Continued)
Procter & Gamble was also looking for "a few good men" and hired Larry in 1962. He spent nearly a decade working in brand management at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati before moving to Philadelphia to work at Scott Paper Company in 1971. Eventually, his entrepreneurial fire broke through, as Larry created an entirely new division-the DIY division that opened up new channels of distribution for paper products geared towards painters, builders and "do-it-yourselfers." He invented proprietary drop cloths, with absorbent paper on one side and plastic on the other, as well as the classic "Rags in a Box!" He was President of the most profitable division at Scott Paper. Scott Paper was then acquired by Kimberly Clark in 1995. Dad was named President of the combined division which was a great success until his retirement in May 2001.
In addition to his business accomplishments he had a strong desire to "give back". His love of baseball continued throughout his life as he coached many of the local little league teams and eventually became the President of Devon Strafford Little League. His love of teaching led him to teach courses in entrepreneur-ship at Duke's Fuqua School of Business and locally at St. Joseph University.
(Continued)When he retired, he decided to return to his early summer roots - the Jersey shore. Prior to his retirement he purchased a home in Avalon, NJ in the early 1990's. The beach house quickly became a magnet attracting all of the family members who had been scattered across the country. We were all very fortunate to experience the joys of the "shore" with him as a family. He was a prescient man. It's as if he knew…if he built it…we would come. And we did. This labor of love not only provided lasting memories for his children but all of his grandchildren. Those memories are growing in strength and significance, especially now.
We close with the last stanza of the Marine Corp hymn: "If the Army and the Navy ever look on Heaven's scenes; They will find the streets are guarded by United States Marines".
Semper Fidelis
In lieu of flowers please consider helping a cause close to Dad's heart: The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation: Contributions in memory of Lawrence, with the goal of creating a Lawrence J. Borger Memorial Scholarship, can be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit that provides scholar-ships to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen in need. Donations can be made at www.mcsf.org or mailed to MCSF, 909 N. Washington St, Ste. 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. Please include a note that your contribution is being made " in memory of 1st Lieutenant Lawrence J. Borger".CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.