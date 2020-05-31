BORGER

LAWRENCE JOSEPH

July 26, 1936 - May 25, 2020

Lawrence Joseph Borger, aka, P-Bear, Pop-pop, Lump, Larry passed peacefully in his sleep on Memorial Day May 25, 2020 in Malvern, PA. He is survived by his wife Julia, daughters; Julia Ferguson, Caroline Browne, and Lisa Murphy and sons; Lawrence, James and Thomas Borger. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Wenzel. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren and his 5 great grandchildren. He was a Patriotic Marine veteran, an entrepreneurial businessman, a lover of baseball, a Teacher, but above all, he was DAD.



Larry was a family patriarch who not only provided for his family-putting all 6 kids through college--but still found time to continue his passion for music via the guitar, banjo and even the ukulele. Larry also had a tremendous wit and sense of humor.



Larry's father Harry was a Navy welder, his mother Dorothy was one of the first female workers at RCA. Larry was a self-made man who grew up in a working class neighborhood of Camden, NJ. Larry graduated #3 in his Camden Catholic high school class of 400, played varsity baseball, was the senior class President, and still had time to teach himself guitar. He spent his college summers working at some of the finest "resorts" at the Jersey shore managing the bingo parlors along the boardwalk in Wildwood. He earned a full four-year academic scholarship to La Salle College where he finished in the top 10% of his class, graduated cum-laude, was manager of the swim team, a member of the Glee Club and was the sports editor of the weekly paper. There, he met the love of his life, Julia Henry, who was the daughter of and assistant to the Athletic Director at La Salle--Jim Henry.



After Graduation in 1958 he went to Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. His desire to become an Aviator was stymied due to his lack of 20/20 vision. He was able to leverage his strong intellectual aptitude and test score to win a coveted slot at Air Traffic Control School. He was stationed at the 3rd MAW Marine Base El Toro and coordinated the introduction of the A4 attack jet into the Marine Fighter Squadrons.

(Continued)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store