LAWRENCE M. FALK
FALK, Ed. D.
LAWRENCE M.
May 6, 2020, of Moorestown, NJ, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. Husband of the late Libby J. Falk. Father of Michael (Taureen Silver) Falk, Robert (Lynn) Falk and Harold (Lori) Falk. Grandfather of Michael (Leonore), Carrie, Taryn (Emanuel), Jilla, Ethan and Sara. Great grandfather of Madeline, Lauren, Anna, Jaylina, William and Dominic. Brother of Marjorie Zarchy. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the Live Stream funeral service on the Platt Memorial YouTube channel on Friday, May 8, 2020 beginning at 1:30 P.M.. Contri-butions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.orgPLATT MEM'L CHAPELS Inc, Cherry Hill

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral service
1:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
