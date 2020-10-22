1/
LAWRENCE D. MC CAFFERY
On October 15, 2020, of Ardmore, PA. Born to Leonard and Margaret on Nov. 3, 1937 in Philadelphia. Grew up in Broomall, PA and Woodbury, NJ. Graduated from Woodbury High School in 1955. Larry was an Electrician and longtime member of IBEW, Local 98 Philadelphia. Loving husband of Rose (nee McCormick), brother of Barbara McCaffery; the late Margie Norton (Jim), Len (Lori), Jack (Connie). Father to Michele Benzenhafer (Fred), Mark (predeceased), Mary Colak (Ali) and one grandson, Ezel. He is also survived by a loving extended family. Larry enjoyed many years of golf as well as skiing, camping, fishing and baseball and will be remembered for his great sense of humor. Memorial services to be held at a future date. Donations in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or charity of choice. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
