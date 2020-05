Or Copy this URL to Share

ZELTNER

LAWRENCE MICHAEL

On May 13, 2020, age 67. He lived to make people laugh and he was very good at it. Son of the late William J. Zeltner, Jr. and Marian C. (nee Taylor) Zeltner and brother William J. Zeltner, III. Survived and forever remembered by 4 sisters. HANCOCK F.H., LTD



