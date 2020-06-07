ADELBERGER
LAWRENCE T. JR. "TED"
of Berwyn, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family. He is the husband of 66 years to Joyce M. (nee MacGillivray) Adelberger. Ted is the loving father of Lawrence T. "Ted" (Kathy) Adelberger, III, Daniel J. Adelberger, Kenneth M. (Brooke) Adelberger, and Christine Adelberger (Darren) Lamphere. He is the devoted grandfather of Brian D. (Christine) Adelberger, Kimberly (Matthew) Cotch, Jordan Adelberger, Jean Adelberger, Kendell (Tim) Criscillo, Carson Adelberger, Jeffrey B. Lamphere, Christopher M. Lamphere, and Megan C. Lamphere and great grandfather of Samantha Cotch. Ted was born and raised in Wayne, Pa. Hew is a graduate of Malvern Prep Class of '51 after graduation he joined the United States Navy, where her served his country during the Korean Conflict. When he returned he took some classes at Villanova University but ultimately went into the family business. He owned and operated Adelberger's Florist Shop for many years before retiring. That business stood in Wayne, Pa. for 125 years. Due to the pandemic situation the services will be private to the family, however the interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken, Pa. Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:15 am. The family is planning a celebration of Ted's life later once this pandemic situation eases. This website will be updated as the information becomes available.
In lieu of any expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.