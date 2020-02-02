|
|
GOLDING
LEA (nee Grimaldi)
October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Francine Rutkowski. Loving mom-mom of Alexandra and Joseph Rutkowski. Sister of the late Theresa Tavella, Mario Grimaldi, and Louis Grimaldi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica's. 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, give2.chop.edu.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020