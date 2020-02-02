The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
GOLDING
LEA (nee Grimaldi)


October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Francine Rutkowski. Loving mom-mom of Alexandra and Joseph Rutkowski. Sister of the late Theresa Tavella, Mario Grimaldi, and Louis Grimaldi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica's. 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, give2.chop.edu.

www.monti-ragofuenralhome.com


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020
