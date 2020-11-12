1/
Leah (nee Quinn) Dunst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
72 years, peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020. Leah was retired from Roxborough Memorial Hospital with 16 years of service. Leah was known for her compassion for the elderly. Daughter of the late Thomas (Luke) and Ruth Quinn. Wife of the late Thomas Dunst. Devoted Mother of Leah (Chris) Bustraan. Cherished Grandmother of Abby and Katelyn, who she loved dearly. Sister of Thomas, Margaret and Edith Sister-in-law of Carl, Janet and Suzanne; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. at the CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave) Phila. 19128. Please Omit Flowers. Donations can be sent in Leah's name to Northern Home for Children, 5301 Ridge Ave., Phila. 19128.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
09:00 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved