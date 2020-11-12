72 years, peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020. Leah was retired from Roxborough Memorial Hospital with 16 years of service. Leah was known for her compassion for the elderly. Daughter of the late Thomas (Luke) and Ruth Quinn. Wife of the late Thomas Dunst. Devoted Mother of Leah (Chris) Bustraan. Cherished Grandmother of Abby and Katelyn, who she loved dearly. Sister of Thomas, Margaret and Edith Sister-in-law of Carl, Janet and Suzanne; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. at the CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave) Phila. 19128. Please Omit Flowers. Donations can be sent in Leah's name to Northern Home for Children, 5301 Ridge Ave., Phila. 19128.



