|
|
MANDELBLATT
LEAH (nee Lotman)
Died December 5, 2019 shortly after her 91st birthday, in her home at Rydal Park. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton Mandelblatt; and is survived by her children, Marc Mandelblatt, (Carol), Talia Malka and Merle Drake, (Michael), and grandchildren Elia (Katie), Adam and Brooke. She was loved by everyone who met her.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. PA. Int. Mt. Jacob Cem., Glenolden, PA. Shiva will follow, at the home of Talia Malka. Friday 2:30 - 5 P.M., Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 P.M. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Supportive Older Women's Network.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019