Dr. Lee Henry Schick
1935 - 2020
A retired physics professor at the University of Wyoming, he died in Laramie, WY of Covid-19 on October 30, 2020 at age 84. Formerly of Philadelphia, he was the first child of Bessie (Zack) and David S. Schick, the former Administrative Officer of the Newspaper Guild, the Union representing reporters and other professional employees at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. Dr. Schick attended Central High, and Penn. He went to graduate school at U. Colorado, studied theoretical Nuclear Physics, and earned a PhD. There he met Patricia Neighbors whom he married in 1961. They sailed to England where he had a post-doctoral position at Birmingham. Dr. Schick returned in 1963 to a post-doctoral position at the U. of Minnesota, and later became a member of the faculty at USC. He joined the faculty of the University of Wyoming in 1970. He served as Associate Dean in the College of Arts and Sciences, 1984 - 1991, and Chair of the Physics Department, 1991 - 1997. He retired in 1999. He had three children, Marina, Saul and David, with Patricia Schick. She died in 2012. In 2015, he married Michelle Wells Campbell. He is survived by his wife, his children, five grandchildren, four step-children, a brother, Dr. Michael Schick, and a sister, Mariann E. Schick. A beloved husband, father and brother, he will always be cherished in our hearts. Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the Bess Schick Memorial Fund, Germantown Jewish Centre, Philadelphia.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
