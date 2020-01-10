|
BUCCIERI
LENA ROSE
Of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020.
Lena passed 2 weeks short of her 100th birthday. Loving mother of Nancy (Raymond) Gallo and the late Maryann Ferrare. Wife of the late Fred Buccieri. Also survived by her grandchildren Michele, Dana, Ray, Desiree, Michael; her great-grandchildren Mia, Daniel, Nicholas, Anthony and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday, 8:30 A.M., and her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., all at St. Paul's Church, 9th and Christian Sts., Phila. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lena's name can be made to Samaritan Hospice, 175 Madison Ave., 2 South, Mt. Holly NJ 08060.
Condolences can be made at
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020