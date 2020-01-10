The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
9th & Christian St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
9th & Christian St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
LENA ROSE BUCCIERI


1920 - 2020
LENA ROSE BUCCIERI Notice
BUCCIERI
LENA ROSE
Of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020.
Lena passed 2 weeks short of her 100th birthday. Loving mother of Nancy (Raymond) Gallo and the late Maryann Ferrare. Wife of the late Fred Buccieri. Also survived by her grandchildren Michele, Dana, Ray, Desiree, Michael; her great-grandchildren Mia, Daniel, Nicholas, Anthony and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday, 8:30 A.M., and her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., all at St. Paul's Church, 9th and Christian Sts., Phila. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lena's name can be made to Samaritan Hospice, 175 Madison Ave., 2 South, Mt. Holly NJ 08060.
Condolences can be made at

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020
