LENORA L. (Gavin) NOONAN

January 11, 2020. Beloved mother of Lenora Dunn, Jack Noonan (Patti), Ann McGee (John), Colleen Noonan-Weiss, Elizabeth Schernecke (David), Patrick Noonan and Jennifer Noonan; loving mommom of 11 grand-children; devoted sister of James (Marianne), Timothy (Angela), and John; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday 9 A.M. from St. Stanislaus Church, 240 Fitzwater Church, Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Inurnment will be private at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020
