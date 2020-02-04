|
|
COHEN
LENORE
On Monday, February 3, 2020, Lenore Cohen of Potomac, MD and formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Albert Franklin Cohen; devoted mother of David Cohen (Rabbi Deborah Bodin Cohen), Bruce Cohen and Marc Cohen (David Hogue); loving grandmother of Arianna, Jesse and Ezra. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 1:15 P.M. at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS Funeral Home, 310 2nd St Pike, Southampton, PA 18966; with interment to follow at King David Memorial Park in Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beth Chai in Bethesda, MD. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020