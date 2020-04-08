|
|
RILEY
LEO J., JR.
On April 4, 2020, of Blue Bell, formerly of Lafayette Hill, age 86. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Higgins); devoted father of Ellen Biel (Jeff), Leo (Alison), George (Jane), Richard (Tricia) and David Riley; brother of Margaret Gallagher, Richard and Frank Riley, and the late Thomas, Rosemarie, Kathleen, Edward, William, and Jean.
Funeral Service and Interment private. A celebration of Leo's life will take place in the near future. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the .
www.lownes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020