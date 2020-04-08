The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
LEO J. RILEY Jr.


1933 - 2020
LEO J. RILEY Jr. Notice
On April 4, 2020, of Blue Bell, formerly of Lafayette Hill, age 86. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Higgins); devoted father of Ellen Biel (Jeff), Leo (Alison), George (Jane), Richard (Tricia) and David Riley; brother of Margaret Gallagher, Richard and Frank Riley, and the late Thomas, Rosemarie, Kathleen, Edward, William, and Jean.
Funeral Service and Interment private. A celebration of Leo's life will take place in the near future. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the .

www.lownes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020
