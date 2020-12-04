1/
Leo J. Weston
On November 28, 2020, age 92, passed away at his home in Annandale, VA. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette. He is also survived by his sister, Catherine Walsh (Joe), and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur L. and Rose Weston, sisters Rose Boyle, Margaret Flynn, and brother Jack Weston. He met and married his first wife, Helen McLaughlin in Philadelphia in 1964. After suffering a stroke, she was placed in a nursing home where she later died in 1999. While there, Leo began running Bingo for the residents every Saturday and continued until the 2020 Pandemic. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus, Council 4522 (4th Degree) for over 30 years. Since retiring from FAA in 2005, he was a Docent at the Udvar Hazy Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital Caring Health (Hospice), www.capitalcaring.org. Online condolences and fond memories of Leo may be offered at, www.demainefunerals.com. Services will be livestreamed at: www.queenofapostles.org www.demainefunerals.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
DEC
5
Service
12:30 PM
livestreamed at www.queenofapostles.org
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
DEC
5
Interment
National Memorial Park
