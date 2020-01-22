|
COOKE
LEO X.
Of Riddle Village, formerly of Lansdowne and Southwest Phila passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 93. World War II and Korean War Army Veteran. Loving husband of Elizabeth (nee Bones) Cooke. Cousin of Suzanne, Marian, Howard and Irene Gaynor.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 25th at Nativity, BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA 19063 where friends may call 10 - 10:45 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to West Catholic High School, 4501 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19139.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020